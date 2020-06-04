Person seriously injured after firearms incident in Bay of Plenty, man charged

One person is seriously injured and another has been charged following a firearms incident in Bay of Plenty overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said they received reports of the incident on Mountain Road in Oropi at about 12am.

One person was found seriously injured.

The firearm was shot again at about 1am near Seales Road and hit a car. No one was harmed.

Police said they found a 51-year-old man at an address in Oropi and he was arrested at about 3.30am after negotiation with police.

He was charged with recklessly discharging a firearm and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on September 21.

Police will examine the scene today and a scene guard remains in the area today.