Person seriously injured after crashing car into building while fleeing police in Auckland

One person has been seriously injured after the car they were driving crashed into a building while fleeing police in Auckland this morning.

The incident occurred after a driver crashed into a building in Onehunga Mall, Onehunga, at around 8.31am, police told 1 NEWS.

"Police stopped following the fleeing driver prior to the crash due the manner of driving displayed by the fleeing driver," they said in a statement.

"The Serious Crash Unit have been advised and will be examining the scene."

A staff member from Luscious Café & Catering told 1 NEWS she saw the car being chased by police before crashing into an ANZ bank building.

She said while she was working she heard a "loud bang".