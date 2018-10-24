TODAY |

Person seriously injured after crashing car into building while fleeing police in Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

One person has been seriously injured after the car they were driving crashed into a building while fleeing police in Auckland this morning.

The incident occurred after a driver crashed into a building in Onehunga Mall, Onehunga, at around 8.31am, police told 1 NEWS.

"Police stopped following the fleeing driver prior to the crash due the manner of driving displayed by the fleeing driver," they said in a statement.

"The Serious Crash Unit have been advised and will be examining the scene."

A staff member from Luscious Café & Catering told 1 NEWS she saw the car being chased by police before crashing into an ANZ bank building.

She said while she was working she heard a "loud bang".

"I also saw smoke coming from the car after it crashed."

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Taniela Tupou took out his opponent with a dangerous tackle after the whistle.
Wallabies' Tongan Thor yellow carded for cheap shot on Springboks opposite
2
Noeline Taurua's side claimed a thrilling 47-45 semi-final win in Liverpool.
Silver Ferns topple hosts England to book spot in Netball World Cup final
3
Shallow earthquake centred in Christchurch felt widely
4
Taniela Tupou was sent to the bin after a dangerous tackle against the Springboks.
Michael Cheika's bizarre reaction to Tongan Thor yellow card - 'The other guy should have been sent off'
5
Adam Pompey's family turned out to support his first-grade debut on Friday.
Warriors rookie given haka by family after NRL debut against Sharks
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Shallow earthquake centred in Christchurch felt widely

One person in critical condition following fire at three-storey building in Whanganui
Fire generic

Two people hospitalised after being trapped in vehicles after three-car crash on SH1 near Ohakune
01:17
A total of 1055 prohibited firearms were handed in at events across the country.

Police hold collection events across the country as part of the buy-back and amnesty scheme