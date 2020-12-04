Person seriously injured after car struck by train in Waikato

One person has been seriously injured after a car was struck by a train near Hamilton this afternoon.

A section of State Highway 1B was closed between Puketaha Road and Holland Road following the incident. Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

The incident occurred on Holland Road, in Puketaha, at around 2.50pm, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.



One person in the vehicle was transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.



It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the vehicle when it was struck.