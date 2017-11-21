Person seriously injured after car collides with train in Bay of Plenty

One person has been seriously injured following a collision between a car and a train in Whakatāne in Bay of Plenty this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson has told 1 NEWS the car collided with a moving train on State Highway 30.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Otakiri at about 8.25am.

The person, the sole occupant of the car, has been transported to Whakatāne Hospital.

The Fire and Emergency spokesperson said it was foggy at the time of the crash.