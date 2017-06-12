Person seriously hurt, horse dead after animals wander onto Christchurch motorway

One person is in a serious condition and a horse is dead after a collision on Christchurch's Northern Motorway in Belfast this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Main North Rd off-ramp and Main North Rd in Belfast around 5:30am.

It's reported that a total of three horses were on the road, around the Tram Rd on-ramp and the Main North Rd off-ramp.

One horse died and the other two have been walked into a paddock.

A St John spokesperson said the patient was trapped but has since been extricated.

"The patient was the sole occupant in the vehicle and is being transported to Christchurch Hospital," he said.