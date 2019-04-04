Person seen running away from suspicious house fire in Whangārei

A person was seen running away from a house fire in Whangārei last night, which police are now treating as suspicious.
The house on Matai Street caught fire at around 10.20pm, Northland police said today.
All occupants made it out safely, but police say a person was seen running away from the property at around the time of the fire.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious around that time is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dave Hamilton on the non-emergency number 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.