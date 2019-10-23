Person rushed to hospital after being pulled from Timaru house fire

One person has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from a burning house in Timaru on Sunday evening.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the scene after receiving multiple reports of a house fire on Catherine Street shortly after 8pm, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1News.

A number of crews from Timaru and Temuka responded.

The house was well-ablaze when crews arrived, and firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were told when they arrived that one person was still in the house.