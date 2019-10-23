TODAY |

Person rushed to hospital after being pulled from Timaru house fire

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from a burning house in Timaru on Sunday evening.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the scene after receiving multiple reports of a house fire on Catherine Street shortly after 8pm, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1News.

A number of crews from Timaru and Temuka responded.

The house was well-ablaze when crews arrived, and firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were told when they arrived that one person was still in the house.

The person received medical attention after being pulled from the home. They have since been transported to hospital.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
