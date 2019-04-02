TODAY |

Person riding dirt bike dies after losing control, hitting pole in South Auckland

A person riding a dirt bike has died after they lost control and hit a pole in South Auckland's Papakura.

Police say the dirt bike collided with a pole on Dominion Road at around 3.45pm today.

Police were patrolling along the road at the time when the dirt bike drove out of a side road before it lost control and hit the pole.

The rider died at the scene. 

Inspector Dave Glossop, Counties Manukau South area commander, says the police vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction to the bike and had not reacted to the bike prior to the crash.

Dominion Road, between Eastburn Street and Milson Drive, is currently closed while the serious crash unit examine the scene.

Police say the road closure is expected to be in place for some time while the scene is cleared.

An investigation into the crash has commenced. 

