Person reported trapped in home, businesses damaged as Napier hit with flash flooding

Napier City Council is asking residents to flush toilets only when necessary and limit all water use as flash flooding overwhelms the wastewater system.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police say they’ve received 16 reports of flooding as of 5.45pm and have received a report of a person trapped in their home.

Reports of surface flooding are in areas such as State Higheway 51, Gloucester St, Avondale Rd, Willowbank Rd, Meeanee Rd and Taradale Rd.

MetService has recorded 74mm of rain in Napier today, with more rain expected this evening.

It has a heavy rain watch for Hawke's Bay until 1am tomorrow morning.

MetService is also forecasting thunderstorms for the region.



A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ says emergency resonders are dealing with multiple callouts, mostly in the Napier CBD with water flooding shops and office.