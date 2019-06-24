TODAY |

Person remains at large after Napier 'incident' that sent schools into lockdown

A person police are looking for remains at large after an incident in Napier this afternoon that sent a handful of schools into lockdown.

In a statement Police told 1 NEWS they're "responding to an incident ... there are no report of injuries," after being called to the incident at 2.15pm.

They say they're looking for one individual at a property in Onekawa.

Lockdowns for at least four schools because of the incident have now been lifted, police say.

Cordons remain in place on Alexander Avenue, and police are still looking for the individual.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson has confirmed there is an ambulance at the address on Alexander Avenue.

Police are advising the public that there is no threat they’re aware of. However the advise residents to remain vigilant and to call 111 if you see anything suspicious.


Police cordon at Neal Crescent, Napier.
Police cordon at Neal Crescent, Napier. Source: 1 NEWS
Police cordon at Neal Crescent, Napier.
