TODAY |

Person referred to police after claiming to have voted multiple times

Source: 

The Electoral Commission has referred a person to police after they claimed to have voted multiple times.

Source: Getty

It is an offence under section 215 of the Electoral Act 1993 to vote more than once.

The commission will not be commenting further because the matter is before police.

After the last election, the commission referred 37 people who appeared to have voted more than once to police.

The penalty for being found guilty of voting more than once - considered a corrupt practice under the Electoral Act - is up to two years in prison or a fine of up to $40,000.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'This is just the sort of thing we dreaded' - New cases of Covid-19 spark alarm in Victoria
2
'Sorry sunshine, wrong place' – Winston Peters shuts down American Covid-19 denier at campaign event
3
Person referred to police after claiming to have voted multiple times
4
James Shaw says National 'scrambling to attack us', after Collins calls Greens 'unemployable'
5
Man charged with murder of NZ firefighter in Australia over hit-and-run cold case
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:07

Fourth time's the charm? Wellington's unlucky Water Whirler sculpture replaced again

Judge dismisses urgent appeal by TVNZ, other media on NZ First Foundation case name supression

Have you seen this dino? Skull stolen from travelling dinosaur roadshow in Napier
00:50

Lamborghini worth $450k among luxury items seized in Auckland money laundering raids