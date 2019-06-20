Person referred to police after claiming to have voted multiple times

The Electoral Commission has referred a person to police after they claimed to have voted multiple times.
It is an offence under section 215 of the Electoral Act 1993 to vote more than once.
The commission will not be commenting further because the matter is before police.
After the last election, the commission referred 37 people who appeared to have voted more than once to police.
The penalty for being found guilty of voting more than once - considered a corrupt practice under the Electoral Act - is up to two years in prison or a fine of up to $40,000.