Person receives burns in Whanganui house fire

A person has received burns in a house fire in Whanganui this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has told 1 NEWS firefighters were called to the fire on Magnolia Crescent, Tawhero at 4.50pm.

Firefighters from two trucks found the house was well-involved in fire.

One person was inside the house when the fire broke out and managed to get out.

St John Ambulance says the person has been taken to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition.