Person pulled from burning home in Christchurch

A person was pulled from a burning building in Christchurch as firefighters battled the blaze at a two-storey flat.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the blaze at the Curzon Place property in Parklands, just after 6am today.

When they arrived, firefighters found the ground floor engulfed in flames.

One person needed rescuing from the building and was treated for smoke inhalation, a spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

At the fire’s height, three crews were at the scene.

It has since been extinguished, with two crews remaining behind to dampen down hotspots.

