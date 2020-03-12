Person missing in Waikato River, another in hospital after rescue attempt

One person is missing following a water incident on the Waikato River in Hamilton last night.

Waikato river near the Fairfield bridge, Hamilton. Source: istock.com

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to reports of a person in trouble on the Waikato River in the Hamilton Gardens area about 9.45pm.

One person who entered the river remains missing, while another person was taken to hospital after attempting to save the missing person.

A third person was also at the scene but did not enter the river, police said.