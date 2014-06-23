Person locked in old Auckland bank vault is freed

A person who was locked inside an old Auckland bank vault for over an hour has been freed.

Fire appliance Source: 1 NEWS

Several fire crews turned out to the old National Bank on William Roberts Road in Pakuranga this afternoon when occupants of the building reported the door of the vault had closed behind a worker and locked itself.

Northern Fire Communications spokesman Jarron Phillips told 1 News the safe door was opened and the person freed.

“We are not sure how long the person was inside the vault but fire crews have been at the scene for over an hour," he said.

The building was once a National Bank branch and is now the Auckland Music Academy.