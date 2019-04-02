TODAY |

Person killed, two others injured as car crashes off road in Waikato

Source:  1 NEWS

One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a single-car crash at Mangatarata, Waikato, today.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were alerted to the vehicle this afternoon while it was travelling on State Highway 27, between Torehape Rd East and Mahuta Rd South, "due to the manner of driving".

Officers had been travelling in the opposite direction when they came across the car.

They lost sight of the vehicle when they turned around in order to stop it, before finding it crashed off the road shortly afterwards at around 4.15pm.

One person died at the scene and the car's two other occupants were seriously injured.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

The section of road is expected to be closed for several hours, police say, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:34
Survey finds Kiwis want an unrushed, considered decision on moving to Level 2
2
NZ restaurateurs struggling through Covid-19 restrictions call out influencers looking for freebies
3
Eight people arrested after police break up Christchurch party during Level 3 lockdown
4
Rosewood Rest Home now NZ's deadliest Covid-19 cluster after another death
5
Home loans made easier as Reserve Bank scraps 20% deposit requirement for one year
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:32

Rosewood Rest Home now NZ's deadliest Covid-19 cluster after another death
03:13

'Not every New Zealander will get a flu vaccine ' - Govt comes clean on supply of flu vaccines

Eight people arrested after police break up Christchurch party during Level 3 lockdown

Lower THC limit needed under proposed cannabis regime - Drug Foundation