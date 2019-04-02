Person killed, two others injured as car crashes off road in Waikato

One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a single-car crash at Mangatarata, Waikato, today.

Police say they were alerted to the vehicle this afternoon while it was travelling on State Highway 27, between Torehape Rd East and Mahuta Rd South, "due to the manner of driving".

Officers had been travelling in the opposite direction when they came across the car.

They lost sight of the vehicle when they turned around in order to stop it, before finding it crashed off the road shortly afterwards at around 4.15pm.

One person died at the scene and the car's two other occupants were seriously injured.

The serious crash unit is investigating.