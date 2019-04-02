Person killed, others injured fiery two-car crash in Tasman

One person has died and a number of other people have been injured in a fiery two-car crash in Tasman early this morning.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Both cars caught fire after colliding on the Coastal Highway (SH60), in Mapua, at around 2am, police said.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS one person was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Nelson hospital, with two others sustaining minor injuries.

Police later confirmed one person died in the crash, separate to those who were injured.

The scene examination is now finished but police say they're still investigating details around the vehicle of the person who died.