One person is dead after a car and truck crashed in Palmerston North, just after midnight.

The two vehicles collided near the intersection of Napier Road and James Line, in the suburb of Whakarongo at around 12.50am overnight.

The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

Police told 1 NEWS they're still investigating the circumstances of the crash.