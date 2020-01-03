Person killed, another injured in serious crash at Northland beach town

One person is dead and another is injured after a serious crash near Waipu today, a popular beach town in Northland.

State Highway 1 near Waipu, Northland. Source: Google Maps

Three ambulances were sent to the scene after two vehicles crashed on State Highway 1, south of Glenmohr Rd, at around 5.05pm, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

One person died at the scene and a second is being treated with serious injuries.

Part of the road has been closed and police say it's likely to stay shut for several hours.

Diversions are in place at State Highway 1 and Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd to the south, and State Highway 1 and the Braigh to the north, police said in a statement.