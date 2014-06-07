Person killed and two injured after crash in Pongaroa

One person has died and two others have been injured after a car drove into a ditch on State Highway 52 near Pongaroa just after midnight.

A St John spokesperson told 1 News one person died at the scene, one suffered critical injuries and the other suffered minor injuries.

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the crash to transport the person with critical injuries to hospital.

But due to bad weather the helicopter couldn’t reach the crash site.

"Poor weather at the scene prevented the helicopter accessing the accident site, instead landing at the nearby township of Pongaroa," a Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said.

The person with critical injuries was then stabilised at the scene by paramedics and transferred by ambulance to the nearby helicopter.

The patient was then flown to Palmerston North Hospital.

"The mission was flown with the crew using night vision goggles," the rescue helicopter spokesperson said.