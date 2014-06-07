 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Person killed and two injured after crash in Pongaroa

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One person has died and two others have been injured after a car drove into a ditch on State Highway 52 near Pongaroa just after midnight.

A St John spokesperson told 1 News one person died at the scene, one suffered critical injuries and the other suffered minor injuries.

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the crash to transport the person with critical injuries to hospital.

But due to bad weather the helicopter couldn’t reach the crash site.

"Poor weather at the scene prevented the helicopter accessing the accident site, instead landing at the nearby township of Pongaroa," a Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said.

The person with critical injuries was then stabilised at the scene by paramedics and transferred by ambulance to the nearby helicopter.

The patient was then flown to Palmerston North Hospital.

"The mission was flown with the crew using night vision goggles," the rescue helicopter spokesperson said.

The patient who suffered minor injuries is still being driven to the hospital now, said an ambulance spokesperson.

Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


00:30
2
The Black Caps had no answer to Tahir's incredible 5-24 figures, losing by 78-runs against the visitors in their T20 match in Auckland.

As it happened: Charismatic Imran Tahir celebrates big after brilliant five-wicket haul in huge T20 win over Black Caps

3
1 NEWS

Person killed and two injured after crash in Pongaroa

00:13
4
The Blues defeated the Chiefs 26-14 in an impressive performance in their pre-season match at Auckland's Alexandra Park.

Watch: Blues playmaker Ihaia West pounces on Chiefs mistake, blitzing defenders to score

00:44
5
A man diving off Rangipukea Island was shocked when confronted by three huge orcas on Sunday.

Video: 'It was a pretty awesome experience' - diver comes face to face with three huge orcas

00:36
Kids at Halswell School showed their appreciation on their gate, and spelt out a delightful message for those in the air.

Christchurch school kids band together for epic thank you to emergency services

Kids at Halswell School showed their appreciation on their gate, and spelt out a delightful message for those in the air.


01:59
1 NEWS understands a number of New Zealand companies are owned money, the debt stretching into the millions of dollars.

'It's been agonising' – Government puts PNG on notice over millions owed to Kiwi businesses

1 NEWS understands a number of New Zealand companies are owned money, the debt stretching into the millions of dollars.

00:52
It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.

Watch: Revealing footage shows hard-working fire crews dampening down hot-spots on the Port Hills

It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.


00:31
'Get out of here!' - Dramatic video shows Port Hills locals driving through flames

Video: Port Hills heroes drive through huge flames to check on mate's home

When Andy Nicholson saw smoke coming over the hill, he sprang into action, heading for a neighbour's place being threatened by the growing inferno.

00:44
Marketing expert Bodo Lang said the former All Black's drink driving incident will be his second strike.

'This could be the second strike' - if Dan Carter screws up again he could be out, expert says

Dan Carter apologised on social media today for drink driving.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ