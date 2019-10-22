Person killed after their car was slammed into by vehicle fleeing police in Christchurch

A member of the public has been killed after their vehicle was hit by another that was fleeing police.
Police are calling the incident a "absolute tragedy and a horrific outcome".
Five other people, all in the car which was being chased, are in hospital.
One of them is critically hurt.
In a written statement, police say a driver failed to stop on Papanui Rd after being asked to do so.
Police say they had been concerned about the manner of driving.
A four minute chase began, before the fleeing vehicle hit another at the intersection of Glandovey and Idris roads.
A St John spokesman said six people were taken to hospital, including two in a critical condition.
The incident is being investigated by the serious crash unit, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified.
The intersection is currently closed.