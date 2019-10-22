TODAY |

Person killed after their car was slammed into by vehicle fleeing police in Christchurch

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

A member of the public has been killed after their vehicle was hit by another that was fleeing police.

Police are calling the incident a "absolute tragedy and a horrific outcome".

Side view of a car left badly damaged after a car hit another vehicle while fleeing police in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

Five other people, all in the car which was being chased, are in hospital.

One of them is critically hurt. 

In a written statement, police say a driver failed to stop on Papanui Rd after being asked to do so.

Police say they had been concerned about the manner of driving.

Road closures in Christchurch after fleeing car crashes Source: 1 NEWS

A four minute chase began, before the fleeing vehicle hit another at the intersection of Glandovey and Idris roads.

A second car is left badly damaged after a car fleeing police crashed into a vehicle in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

A St John spokesman said six people were taken to hospital, including two in a critical condition.

The incident is being investigated by the serious crash unit, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified.

The intersection is currently closed. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are reports of serious injuries after the early morning incident that started in Papanui.
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:44
Brodie Retallick not amused as reporter brings up 2014 mix-up - 'Is that supposed to be humorous'
2
Wild CCTV footage shows car speeding in reverse down Palmerston North street as occupants attempt to get away from police
3
'I remember being terrified' - Former cop Jenny-May Clarkson recalls her experience using firearms
4
Was it disrespectful for Ireland fans to sing over the haka? Yeah nah, says haka expert
5
Person killed after their car was slammed into by vehicle fleeing police in Christchurch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30

Auckland Transport to discuss proposal to reduce speed limits on around 10 per cent of region's roads
01:31

Amount of money lost by over-65s to scams on the decline
06:03

Fair Go: Do the fanciest of ladders live up to the TV advertorial hype?
04:03

Taranaki family offers $100k reward for return of jewellery snatched near owner's ashes