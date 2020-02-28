TODAY |

Person killed after car crashes into parked vehicle in Hamilton

One person is dead after a car crashed into a parked vehicle in Hamilton this morning.

The crash occurred near Comries Rd and Hukanui Rd, in Chartwell, Hamilton.

Emergency services are at the scene at the corner of Comries Rd and Hukanui Rd, in Chartwell.

The car crashed into the parked vehicle at around 8.05am, police say, killing the driver.

The driver is believed to have been the only person in the car, according to a police spokesperson.

Police say they're still investigating the cause of the accident.

