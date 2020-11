A person has died after being hit by a car on State Highway 16 in Helensville, Auckland, this morning.

Source: File image

The pedestrian was hit at around 5.31am and died at the scene, police say.

The driver stopped to assist the victim, according to authorities.

Mill Road/State Highway 16 has been closed between Parkhurst Road and Kowhai Street, with diversions in place.

Traffic delays are expected and people are asked to avoid the area.