Person who was involved in and promoted ISIS returning to New Zealand

A person who was involved in and promoted ISIS is returning to New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There’s no suggestion the person poses a risk of engaging in acts of terrorism or violence, but there is concern the person may promote ISIS' agenda and provide it with financial help while in the country.

There are strict suppression orders in place to prevent their name being published.

Police have applied for an interim control order for 12 months under terrorism suppression laws, the first such order to be made in New Zealand.