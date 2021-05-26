TODAY |

Person who was involved in and promoted ISIS returning to New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

A person who was involved in and promoted ISIS is returning to New Zealand.

Police have applied for an interim control order for 12 months under terrorism suppression laws. Source: 1 NEWS

There’s no suggestion the person poses a risk of engaging in acts of terrorism or violence, but there is concern the person may promote ISIS' agenda and provide it with financial help while in the country.

There are strict suppression orders in place to prevent their name being published.

Police have applied for an interim control order for 12 months under terrorism suppression laws, the first such order to be made in New Zealand.

The order places restrictions on how the person can travel, communicate and where they can live, among other requirements.

New Zealand
Terrorism
Crime and Justice
