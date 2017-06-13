'Person of interest' wanted by police after South Auckland explosion leaves four teenagers injured

A "person of interest" is wanted by police after an explosion this afternoon in Otara, South Auckland injured four teenagers.

Inspector Kerry Watson said one person received critical injuries, another had moderate injuries and two more people are being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a house.

An explosion in Otara has left four people injured. Source: 1 NEWS

"We believe there was five people there," Mr Watson told media today.

"The fifth person is a person of interest."

Mr Watson could not give any details on that person, and said police had "limited details" about those injured in the fire aside from being aged in their mid-teens.

Fire communications spokesperson Jaron Phillips told 1 NEWS that four people sustained burns in the blast.

One person is in a critical condition, one is serious and two others are moderate.

The incident happened at Lappington Road in Otara.