Person injured as Lime e-scooter and car crash in Auckland

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a Lime e-scooter in central Auckland tonight.

Police say they received reports of the crash at the intersection of Park Road and Grafton Bridge in Grafton.

St John Ambulance said they attended the incident at 8.27pm.

One person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition, a spokesperson said.

A witness said the accident scene was on the hospital side of the Grafton Bridge.

Lime scooters were pulled from streets in Auckland and Dunedin in February after a brake fault saw a number of riders hurled off the scooters and injured.