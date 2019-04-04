TODAY |

Person injured in Wellington hit and run

Source:  1 NEWS

A person run down while crossing the road in Wellington this morning has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene.

In a Facebook post today, police said the pedestrian was struck by a car on Main Road in Tawa at 8.40am while crossing just north of Victory Crescent.

"The car, believed to be a gold-coloured Daihatsu Charade, did not stop following the incident and continued driving northbound," police said.

"Police would like to hear from any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who was in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage showing the car involved."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting event number P047410436.

