Person injured in Nelson house fire

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has been injured in a house fire in Nelson.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: 1 NEWS

By Jessica Morris

Fire and Emergency have told 1 NEWS they are fighting a "well-involved" house fire in Belgrove.

Fire crews were called to the incident just after 2pm, and 10 appliances and three support units are tackling the blaze.

A single-storey building and adjoining flat are also on fire. No other properties are at risk.

St John confirmed they treated one person with minor injuries at the scene.

