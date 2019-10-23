Person injured in Nelson house fire

One person has been injured in a house fire in Nelson.

By Jessica Morris

Fire and Emergency have told 1 NEWS they are fighting a "well-involved" house fire in Belgrove.

Fire crews were called to the incident just after 2pm, and 10 appliances and three support units are tackling the blaze.

A single-storey building and adjoining flat are also on fire. No other properties are at risk.