Person injured in fire at Air New Zealand's head office

A fire has broken out at Air New Zealand's head office in downtown Auckland this afternoon, injuring one person.

Air New Zealand's headquarters in downtown Auckland. Source: istock.com

According to Fire and Emergency New Zealand seven fire trucks were sent to the building on Fanshawe Street after flammable liquid caught alight in a bathroom.

FENZ say one person received burns to their legs and was being treated by St John Ambulance personnel at the scene.