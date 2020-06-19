TODAY |

Person injured in fire at Air New Zealand's head office

Source:  1 NEWS

A fire has broken out at Air New Zealand's head office in downtown Auckland this afternoon, injuring one person. 

Air New Zealand's headquarters in downtown Auckland. Source: istock.com

According to Fire and Emergency New Zealand seven fire trucks were sent to the building on Fanshawe Street after flammable liquid caught alight in a bathroom. 

FENZ say one person received burns to their legs and was being treated by St John Ambulance personnel at the scene. 

The person has been transported to Auckland City Hospital in serious condition.

New Zealand
Air New Zealand
Accidents
