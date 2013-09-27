Person injured in caravan fire on Auckland property

One person has been injured during a fire at a home in Auckland this morning.

A fire spokesperson said a caravan was on fire at the property on Cobham Cresent in Kelston.

Source: 1 NEWS

The flames from the caravan then jumped to a house which stands on the same property, he said.

The injured person suffered smoke inhalation and is being looked after by ambulance staff.

The fire service was called to attend the incident at 5.55am.