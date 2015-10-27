 

Person injured during house fire in Wellington

One person has been injured after a house went up in flames in Wellington late last night.

A fire spokesperson said the person was being treated by the ambulance service for smoke inhalation.

Emergency services were called to the two-storey home on Oxford Street, Tawa at 10.40pm last night and are still in attendance.

The fire spokesperson said the home, which is 15 metres by 10 metres in size, was well involved when fire fighters arrived.

The fire service has not yet determined the cause of the blaze and an investigation is underway.

