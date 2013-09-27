Person injured after truck crashes into power pole in BOP

The occupant of a truck has been injured after the vehicle collided into a power pole on Te Puke Highway overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Two fire crews were called to the accident at 11.30pm last night and are still in attendance.

A spokesperson said the power pole fell on train tracks in the area, stopping trains from passing through.

Fire fighters are working on shifting the power pole off the tracks and the patient is being treated by the ambulance service.