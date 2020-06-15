Person 'incredibly fortunate' to be alive after incident outside Auckland college - police

Police are seeking footage of a "disorder incident" at Auckland's De La Salle College that left a person hospitalised on Friday.

De La Salle College Source: Google Maps

According to police, the person was admitted to hospital with moderate injuries and is recovering well.

Over the weekend, police say they have located and examined a vehicle thought to be connected with the incident and are analysing CCTV footage from the area.

The NZ Herald reports an eyewitness saw a scuffle break out between De La Salle students and what appeared to be a group of older men outside the school gates. One of the students was allegedly stabbed in the stomach during the incident.

There were a number of people who filmed the incident and police want them to upload the footage to a police website.

"It is incredibly fortunate that we are not dealing with fatal injuries here," police said today in a statement.

There will be an increased police presence in the surrounding areas this afternoon.