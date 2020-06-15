Person 'incredibly fortunate' to be alive after incident outside Auckland college - police

Police are seeking footage of a "disorder incident" at Auckland's De La Salle College that left a person hospitalised on Friday.
According to police, the person was admitted to hospital with moderate injuries and is recovering well.
Over the weekend, police say they have located and examined a vehicle thought to be connected with the incident and are analysing CCTV footage from the area.
The NZ Herald reports an eyewitness saw a scuffle break out between De La Salle students and what appeared to be a group of older men outside the school gates. One of the students was allegedly stabbed in the stomach during the incident.
There were a number of people who filmed the incident and police want them to upload the footage to a police website.
"It is incredibly fortunate that we are not dealing with fatal injuries here," police said today in a statement.
There will be an increased police presence in the surrounding areas this afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.