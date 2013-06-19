 

Person in serious condition, horse dead after animals wander onto Christchurch motorway

Source:

1 NEWS

One person is in a serious condition and a horse is dead after a collision on Christchurch's Northern Motorway in Belfast this morning.

File photo

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Main North Rd off-ramp and Main North Rd in Belfast around 5:30am.

It's reported that a total of three horses were on the road, around the Tram Rd on-ramp and the Main North Rd off-ramp.

One horse died and the other two have been walked into a paddock.

A St John spokesperson said the patient was trapped but has since been extricated.

"The patient was the sole occupant in the vehicle and is being transported to Christchurch Hospital," he said.

Traffic is beginning to flow again on the road.

