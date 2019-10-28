Person in serious condition after Levin Aquatic Centre chemical spill caused by faulty pump

One person is in serious condition after a chemical spill at the Levin Aquatic Centre, which caused fuming in the pool this afternoon.

Around 30 people were in the pool at the centre, which was evacuated shortly before midday today.

St John Ambulance said 32 people were assessed and one person was transported to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.

Chris Kennedy, from Fire and Emergency New Zealand, said the chemicals were identified to be chlorine and sodium bicarbonate. He said the reaction created “a bit of a vapour cloud and some gases” inside the centre.

He said the reaction would have made it hard for some people to breathe.

Mr Kennedy said emergency services were treating the incident as an accident, and staff “immediately” evacuated the centre.

The Horowhenua District Council community facilities manager Brent Harvey said it was caused by a faulty pump, and the two chemicals were not mixed by mistake.

“That was done by our staff, a lifeguard, at the time,” he said.

“Within any aquatic facility, we need to make sure the water’s safe.

“The chemicals were put into an area and the pump was not working, which caused them to sit there and cause the odour and react.”

He said the faulty pump meant the chemicals could not be dispersed into the rest of the water in the pool.

Cordons are in place around the town centre.