Person in serious condition after Levin Aquatic Centre chemical spill

One person is in serious condition after a chemical spill at the Levin Acquatic Centre, which caused fuming in the pool thir afternoon.

Around 30 people were in a pool at the Levin Aquatic Centre in Levin when two unknown chemicals were mixed together in a pool, causing it to fume and gas, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said in a statement.

The acquatic centre was evacuated shortly before midday today.

St John Ambulance (file picture). Source: St John.

According to St John Ambulance 32 people were assessed and one person was transported to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.