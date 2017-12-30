TODAY |

Person in serious condition after Levin Aquatic Centre chemical spill

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Manawatu-Wanganui

 

One person is in serious condition after a chemical spill at the Levin Acquatic Centre, which caused fuming in the pool thir afternoon.

Around 30 people were in a pool at the Levin Aquatic Centre in Levin when two unknown chemicals were mixed together in a pool, causing it to fume and gas, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said in a statement.

The acquatic centre was evacuated shortly before midday today.

St John Ambulance (file picture). Source: St John.

According to St John Ambulance 32 people were assessed and one person was transported to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.

Cordons are in place around the town centre.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
2
Auckland's celebrity leopard seal Owha reportedly shot in the face
3
'It's quite a disrespectful question' – Steve Hansen snaps at reporter after captain quizzed about All Blacks' hunger
4
Emotional Aaron Smith says All Blacks changing room 'like a funeral' after loss
5
Hansen hints All Blacks like Ioane and Crotty, not used since early RWC stages, could feature in bronze match
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland's celebrity leopard seal Owha reportedly shot in the face
00:20

Cannabis summit still planned for Auckland convention centre in March despite extensive fire damage

Sailing instructor says scale of yesterday's yacht capsize incident unusual

5.0 magnitude quake strikes south of Tauranga