Person in hospital with minor injury after 'drive-by shooting' in Auckland

A person is in hospital after a "firearms incident" in South Auckland this afternoon, police say.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the person sustained a "minor gunshot injury" after the incident in Treviso Place, Clover Park, just after 1pm today.

They were taken to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance.

Neighbours described the incident to 1 NEWS as a "drive-by shooting". They said they heard what they thought was a tyre popping at the end of the street before a car sped off.

Police inquiries are underway.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321.