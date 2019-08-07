TODAY |

Person in hospital with minor injury after 'drive-by shooting' in Auckland

A person is in hospital after a "firearms incident" in South Auckland this afternoon, police say. 

Police said the person sustained a "minor gunshot injury" after the incident in Treviso Place, Clover Park, just after 1pm today.

They were taken to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance.

Neighbours described the incident to 1 NEWS as a "drive-by shooting". They said they heard what they thought was a tyre popping at the end of the street before a car sped off. 

Police inquiries are underway.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

