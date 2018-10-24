TODAY |

Person in critical condition following crash which has closed SH 16, near Waimauku

Source:  1 NEWS

A person is in a critical condition following a single vehicle crash which has closed State Highway 16 near Waimauku in West Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

A helicopter has been despatched to airlift the sole occupant of the vehicle to hospital.

The accident, which happened just past the Waimauku township heading towards Helensville, was reported to police just before 1.20pm.

State Highway 16 is currently closed and diversions will be put in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene.

This is expected to take some time so members of the public should plan ahead of any travel plans this afternoon.

New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
