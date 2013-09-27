Person in critical condition after 'severe' crash in Palmerston North

Source:
A person is in a critical condition after their car collided with a tree in Palmerston North this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS
An ambulance spokesperson says the person who was initially trapped in the car has since been freed and transported to Palmerston North Hospital.
Emergency services were called to the accident at Ruahine Street at 8am.
A fire spokesperson said there was only one person in the car the crash and they described the crash as "severe".
