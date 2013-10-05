Person in critical condition after east Auckland car crash

A person is in a critical condition after two cars collided in east Auckland this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the serious crash on Whitford-Maraetai Road between Trig Road and Clifton Road at 6.30am.

Two other people are in a serious condition and a young child has moderate injuries.

Police said the cars are partially blocking the road which has caused diversions to be put in place.