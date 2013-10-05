Person in critical condition after east Auckland car crash

Source:
A person is in a critical condition after two cars collided in east Auckland this morning.
Emergency services were called to the serious crash on Whitford-Maraetai Road between Trig Road and Clifton Road at 6.30am.
Two other people are in a serious condition and a young child has moderate injuries.
Police said the cars are partially blocking the road which has caused diversions to be put in place.
Police are advising motorists travelling from Beachlands to go through Clevedon and said there will be significant delays.
