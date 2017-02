A person has been taken to hospital after two cars crashed in Ashurst near Palmerston North.

Source: 1 NEWS

The crash happened just after 2pm on Napier Rd.

One car had "spun into ditch or drain on other side of the road," a police spokeswoman said.

One person was trapped in the crash, but was freed and transported to hospital.

They suffered a broken collarbone.

No other people were injured.