Person hospitalised after falling off mountain bike in Wellington

A person has been seriously injured after falling off a mountain bike in Wellington today.

A person riding a mountain bike on a trail (file). Source: istock.com

Wellington Free Ambulance was called to Hawkins Hill at around 12.15pm, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

A rescue helicopter was also called in and the victim was taken to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

Wellington City Council's website describes Hawkins Hill as having "some of the most scenic 'mountain-biking trails' in the city, providing "challenging access to exposed ridgelines, bush-clad gullies and the rugged coast".

While people are encouraged to exercise during the Level 4 lockdown, people are asked to avoid high-risk activities.

"We are asking people to stay local, apply common sense and not do anything that could risk exposure to injury or require search and rescue services," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said in a statement yesterday.