Person heading inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment named

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters has announced the terms of reference, and the person who will be heading the inquiry, into the appointment of Willy Haumaha as the new Deputy Police Commissioner.

Wally Haumaha appointed Deputy Commissioner

Wally Haumaha

Source: Te Karere

An officer told a 2004 investigation into Louise Nicholas' allegations police officers Brad Shipton and Bob Schollum had raped her in 1994 that Mr Haumaha said "nothing really happened and we have to stick together".

The officer said Mr Haumaha had also described the allegations as "a nonsense".

The officer also claimed Mr Haumaha had also called one of Shipton and Shollum a "legend" with woman and the other a "big softie".

Mr Haumaha has since apologised for the comments, saying they do not reflect his views.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Mr Peters gave more details of the inquiry.

"Dr Pauline Kingi will head the Inquiry into the appointment of deputy police commissioner Wally Haumaha.

"The inquiry will start on August 6 and report back within six weeks.

"It will look at the adequacy of the process in which he was appointed, not at the suitability of Mr Haumaha for the position," Mr Peters outlined.

He wouldn't rule out being called up to answer questions during the inquiry which he expects to cost around $150,000.

Dr Pauline Kingi is Harvard University educated and served as a barrister in 1980. She is a former Chancellor of Auckland University of Technology.

Police Minister Stuart Nash says he was unaware of the "unacceptable comments" when he put Mr Haumaha’s name forward for the top job last month.


 

