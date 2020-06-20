'A person of great integrity' - Family pay tribute to fallen police officer Matthew Hunt

Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt, a police officer who was fatally shot in a traffic stop in West Auckland yesterday, has been remembered as a "person of great integrity".

Constable Matthew Hunt. Source: Facebook / New Zealand Police

Constable Hunt, 28, was raised on the Hibiscus Coast his mother, Diane, and sister, Eleanor, where attended Orewa College, his family said today in a statement.

"It was his life-long dream to be a police officer," the family said.

He then went on to complete a BA in Criminology, after which he worked as a case manager at Auckland Prison.

Constable Hunt also spent time living in the UK before returning to New Zealand to realise his dream of joining the police in 2017.

Constable Matthew Hunt poses for a photograph in his police uniform. Source: Facebook / New Zealand Police

He spent the majority of his career as a frontline officer with both the Orewa and Helensville stations, before moving into the Waitematā Road Policing Team.

"Matthew was a person of great integrity," his family wrote. "His closest friends were like his brothers and sisters and they along with his family are absolutely heartbroken by what has happened.

read more Police name officer killed in Massey shooting as Constable Matthew Hunt

"He was passionate about sport and his physical fitness and was thrilled to enjoy the recent Blues game at Eden Park with his mates."