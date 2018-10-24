Person found dead in burnt out car in Waikato field; crash not suspected

A person has been found dead in a burnt out car in Morrinsville and police are trying to work out what happened.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police earlier said in a statement they were called to a car on fire in a field, but initial indications suggested the vehicle was not involved in a crash.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Hangawera Road just after 8am today.
"We are working to understand the circumstances of the person's death. Our inquiries are in their very early stages," police said.