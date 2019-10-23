Person found dead at Christchurch house fire

One person has been found dead at a house fire in Christchurch this morning.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the property on Silvester Street, in Woolston, late this morning, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The person's body was found inside the property.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of the person’s death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

A post mortem is expected to take place tomorrow.