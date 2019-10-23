TODAY |

Person found dead at Christchurch house fire

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has been found dead at a house fire in Christchurch this morning.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the property on Silvester Street, in Woolston, late this morning, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The person's body was found inside the property.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of the person’s death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

A post mortem is expected to take place tomorrow.

The death will be reported to the Coroner.

New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Those on a main benefit to get an extra $20 a week from today
2
Kiwi reports losing $55,000 in Facebook scam
3
Ministry of Health refuses to fund Gumboot Friday charity
4
Interislander signs contract with Korean shipyard to replace ageing fleet
5
Papalii leaves media in stitches after cheeky dig at Josh Kronfeld
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Interislander signs contract with Korean shipyard to replace ageing fleet

NIWA releases outlook for coming winter months

Potentially hundreds affected by Waikato DHB leak on dark web

Ministry of Health refuses to fund Gumboot Friday charity