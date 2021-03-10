Person found dead, another critically injured in Auckland's Pukekohe

An investigation is underway after police found a person dead, and another critically injured, at a Pukekohe property in South Auckland this morning.

McNally Road, Pukekohe (file photo). Source: Google Maps

Police said they were at the address on McNally Road at 9am today when they found a man with critical injuries.

While making inquiries at the scene, police said they then found a body at the address.

“At this stage we are treating this death as unexplained,” police said.

“An investigation has commenced into the circumstances of what has occurred at the property and police have been speaking with residents in the area today.”

The injured man remains in Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition. Formal identification is underway for the person who died.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

People with any information that can help police are asked to call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321.