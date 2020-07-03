Person flown to hospital in critical condition after crash north of Auckland

One person has been flown to hospital in critical condition after a crash north of Auckland this afternoon.
Warkworth crash. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
According to a spokesperson for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter who attended the scene, the accident involved a car and a truck.
A man in his 40s was flown to Auckland Hospital via the rescue helicopter.
Police say the accident happened around 4.30pm on Carran and Woodcocks roads.
The man was trapped in his vehicle before being freed and the road was closed for a time.