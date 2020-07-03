Person flown to hospital in critical condition after crash north of Auckland

One person has been flown to hospital in critical condition after a crash north of Auckland this afternoon.

Warkworth crash. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

According to a spokesperson for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter who attended the scene, the accident involved a car and a truck.

A man in his 40s was flown to Auckland Hospital via the rescue helicopter.

Police say the accident happened around 4.30pm on Carran and Woodcocks roads.