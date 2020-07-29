TODAY |

Person escapes with minor injuries after car flips onto Christchurch beach

One person has escaped with minor injuries after a car flipped in a crash in Christchurch today.

A white car flipped onto its roof in a serious crash in Christchurch. Source: Supplied

The white vehicle flipped onto its roof in Moncks Bay when it crashed, narrowly avoiding the water.

Police were called to the crash at around 12.05pm and found the car had rolled onto the beach, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

One person was in the car but escaped with minor injuries.

A tow truck has been called to remove the vehicle from the beach front.

