Person drowns at Auckland's popular Piha Beach

A person has drowned at Auckland's popular Piha Beach late this afternoon.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust at the scene of a drowning at Piha Beach, Auckland. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a "sudden death" at Piha Beach following a report of a drowning.

Police say the incident happened just before 5pm.

"Medical assistance was provided at the scene but unfortunately the person has since died," police say.

A helicopter and St John first responder vehicle are at the scene while two ambulances are also en route.