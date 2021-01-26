Person drowns at Auckland's popular Piha Beach

A person has drowned at Auckland's popular Piha Beach late this afternoon.
Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust at the scene of a drowning at Piha Beach, Auckland. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
Police and emergency services are in attendance at a "sudden death" at Piha Beach following a report of a drowning.
Police say the incident happened just before 5pm.
"Medical assistance was provided at the scene but unfortunately the person has since died," police say.
A helicopter and St John first responder vehicle are at the scene while two ambulances are also en route.
The person's death will be referred to the coroner.