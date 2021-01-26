TODAY |

Person drowns at Auckland's popular Piha Beach

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has drowned at Auckland's popular Piha Beach late this afternoon.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust at the scene of a drowning at Piha Beach, Auckland. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a "sudden death" at Piha Beach following a report of a drowning.

Police say the incident happened just before 5pm.

"Medical assistance was provided at the scene but unfortunately the person has since died," police say.

A helicopter and St John first responder vehicle are at the scene while two ambulances are also en route.

The person's death will be referred to the coroner.

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland officer jumps into water to save young boy with autism 100m out to sea, as police helicopter films
2
Person drowns at Auckland's popular Piha Beach
3
Visa blunder means some people 'may now be in NZ unlawfully'
4
Horror in Sydney as 92-year-old grandmother raped in her home
5
Auckland woman calls for housing 'system' shake-up as she struggles to buy first home in hot market
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Problem Gambling Foundation says it's 'a shame' Kiwi music giants Six60 being used on scratchie tickets

Lemons in short supply in New Zealand this summer
01:00

Chris Hipkins says Covid-19 transmission via isolation hotel ventilation ‘less likely’
00:49

Jacinda Ardern 'expressed disappointment' to Scott Morrison over Australia's bubble closure